US President Joe Biden is facing one of the toughest challenges of his political career as the nation's debt ceiling negotiations enter a new phase of deadlock with Republicans.

If American policymakers cannot reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling within the next week, the US economy will be forced to default on its debt.

The clock is ticking for the US economy, businesses, and Washington's reputation around the world.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that the US has enough money to last until June 1. She is trying to postpone a default and give the government a little breathing room until mid-June, when the government expects to collect a significant amount of quarterly tax revenue.

The House caucus in Congress opposes this approach, arguing that the US spends $100 billion more than federal tax revenue each month.

Currently, US national debt has surpassed $31.4 trillion, which means that every American citizen owes over $91,000.

Deadlock in negotiations

Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's Monday attempt to break the partisan deadlock and prevent the US economy from falling off the cliff failed again.

Following the groundbreaking meeting, both sides agreed on two things: talks were “productive” and “there was no deal”.

Earlier, Biden said that the government has offered $1 trillion in spending cuts, but GOP lawmakers have refused to agree.

Republicans have asked the Biden administration to cut federal government spending that will affect the next few years in exchange for raising the debt limit. The White House has blamed the opposition for proposing extreme spending cuts.

The Republican side green-lights military spending and investments but opposes spending in non-defence areas. The White House, however, insists on keeping both military spending and other areas, such as education, scientific research, and environmental protection.