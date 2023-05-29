Germany has long overlooked far-right terror threat, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said, calling for stronger efforts to combat right-wing extremism.

"Right-wing extremists and racists are dehumanising individuals, spreading fear and anxiety among all those who might become their victims. I call this terror," Steinmeier said on Monday.

He made the remarks during a memorial event in Solingen to remember the victims of a 1993 racist arson attack, which left five members of a Turkish family dead.

Steinmeier said for many years when a far-right attack happened in Germany, authorities assumed that it was an isolated incident, committed by a lone perpetrator.

"The structures behind it and the ideology of the perpetrators have long been overlooked, ignored, and sometimes suppressed," he said.

"Right-wing terror is responsible for the deaths here in Solingen. This right-wing terror existed before Solingen, and it exists after Solingen. There is a continuity of right-wing extremist violence in our country," he added.

Institutional racism