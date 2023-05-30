National flag carrier Turkish Airlines now ranks the world's eighth-strongest airline brand with 78.1 points, according to a survey by a leading independent valuation and strategy consultancy.

Shooting like a meteorite, Turkish Airlines jumped 23 places from a year ago right into the top 10, the Brand Finance survey showed.

Commenting on the news, Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said on Tuesday: "With the responsibility of being our country's national flag carrier and the power of being the airline that flies to more countries than any other airline in the world, we will continue to carry our brand to many more successes."

Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) was the strongest airline brand this year with 85 points. The airline resumed international flights in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was followed by Korean Air and Malaysia's budget airline AirAsia, the survey showed.

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines currently boasts a fleet of 416 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 344 worldwide destinations, including 291 international and 53 domestic.

Related Turkish Airlines wins Europe's best design airline award

Brand values rising quickly