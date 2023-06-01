No President of any country outside Africa has taken a keener interest in the continent's well-being than Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a camaraderie reflected in the joy with which Africans, in general, have greeted his triumph in the presidential run-off.

From Nigeria to Somalia and Algeria to South Africa, Erdogan’s footprint is visible in development, economic progress and political stability.

Adamu Usman from Gombe State in northeastern Nigeria reacted to Erdogan getting a fresh mandate with a sense of elation on social media, referring to the Turkish leader as "our (Africa's) hero".

Mohamed Abdi from Somalia congratulated Erdogan on the victory, saying the President had made Türkiye "big and prosperous".

Abdi said that as a Somali national, he had personally experienced the "brotherly love" of Erdogan’s administration.

There were millions of comments online – from presidents of different nations to citizens – lauding Erdogan on the decisive win, with each painting a picture of how impactful the President’s leadership had been to them.

African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted that Erdogan's win allows the African Union and Türkiye to continue "strengthening strategic partnerships for the benefit of our people".

Renewed energy

But why is Erdogan’s victory so important to African nations? Gitile Naituli, a professor of management and leadership at the Multimedia University of Kenya, terms Erdogan’s continued run at the helm of Türkiye "very good for Africa".

"His win gives Türkiye the opportunity to expand its presence in Africa. The continent has, over the years, benefited a lot from Türkiye, and that has been possible through Erdogan,” he says.

The academic said a new leader would have "taken a lot of time to learn and adapt to Africa and her people’s immediate and long-term needs".

"In Kenya, for instance, most mid and small-scale textile businesses import their merchandise from Türkiye. Turkish Airlines flies to many destinations on the continent, probably more than any other foreign airline, and we see more passenger traffic to and from Türkiye. Erdogan’s victory means that this volume of trade can only increase," Naituli explains.

Macharia Munene, professor of international relations at the United States International University-Africa, says Erdogan’s win "gives the President renewed energy to continue with the different initiatives he had launched in Africa".

“His victory not only gives him the mandate to make Türkiye a greater nation, but also allows him to expand on areas of engagement with Africa such as commerce and diplomacy," says Munene.

Türkiye’s presence in Africa transcends sectors, including economic, diplomatic, defence, humanitarian, education and health. When Erdogan served as the Prime Minister between 2003 and 2014, he did the groundwork for a collaborative relationship with African nations.

To cement this relationship, he made a dozen trips to African countries on different occasions. Chad, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia, Senegal, Ethiopia, Angola, Nigeria and Togo are some of the 30-odd countries he has visited till date as President, by far the highest by any sitting or former President.

Africa’s potential

Naituli says President Erdogan has been "brilliant" in terms of "understanding Africa's business potential".

"The continent has more than 1.4 billion people, and is an emerging market that has not been fully exploited. Erdogan has seen the opportunity and is capitalising on it," he says.

The President, for one, knows that for economic engagements to be fruitful, the seed capital has to be education.

"That explains why he has launched a number of educational projects in Africa and extended scholarships to many students on the continent. Education is the beginning of trade because an informed person would be in a position to innovate, invent and relate," says Naituli.

More than 14,000 talented students in Africa have benefited from Turkish scholarships, while at least 250 African diplomats have been trained through Turkish sponsorship.

Türkiye is using its international education agency, the Maarif Foundation, and the Turkish language council Yunus Emre Institute to drive this growth. Munene says Erdogan has done well in "projecting Türkiye’s interest in Africa".

Strategic partnerships

According to Dr Edgar Githua, an expert in international relations, Türkiye’s role in Africa also touches on regional peace initiatives.

"Africa is a strategic partner for President Erdogan, and the country is a powerhouse when it comes to peacekeeping and international diplomacy," he says. Githua also believes Türkiye's role is vital in boosting food security on the continent.

"The Black Sea grain deal is testament to Türkiye’s role in food security in Africa. When President Erdogan extended the grain deal by another two months earlier in May, he said he was doing it for Africa. Russia and Ukraine are the world’s leading grain producers and Türkiye facilitates the movement of the cereals to Africa through the Black Sea."

Policy of non-interference

Githua says Türkiye enjoys a warm reception in Africa because "unlike many other western countries, it never interferes in African nations' internal politics".