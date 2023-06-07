Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that talks about resolving the conflict with Russia could not start with a mere cessation of hostilities.

"If anyone thinks they should freeze the conflict and then see how to solve it, they don’t understand it," he said in an online briefing aimed at African journalists, following a tour of African countries.

More than 100 rounds of consultation and attempts at a ceasefire since Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 only led to the full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, he said.

A delegation of African heads of state is expected to visit Ukraine and Russia in the next few days hoping to persuade them to cease hostilities, a spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said last month.

1813 GMT - Ukraine, Russia say almost 6,000 evacuated from dam flooding

Almost 6,000 people have been evacuated on both sides of the Dnipro River after flooding caused by the destruction of the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, officials said.

The destruction of the dam near the frontline in Ukraine flooded dozens of villages and parts of a nearby city, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

Officials have said thousands will have to leave their homes and many are already doing so under their own steam.

"The evacuation of the population continues in the Kherson region. Our rescuers, police and volunteers have already evacuated 1,894 citizens," Ukraine's Interior Minister Oleg Klymenko said on television.

He said 30 settlements had been flooded, 10 of which are under Russian control.

"So far, more than 4,000 people have been evacuated," in the part of the Kherson region occupied by Russia, the Moscow-backed head of the region Vladimir Saldo said on Telegram.

1802 GMT - France to send aid to Ukraine in 'next hours': Macron

President Emmanuel Macron has said France would send aid to Ukraine "within the next few hours" after the destruction of the dam triggered flooding and fears of a humanitarian disaster.

"France condemns this atrocious act, which is endangering populations. Within the next few hours, we will send aid to meet immediate needs," Macron wrote on Twitter.

1759 GMT - Ukraine dam's destruction increases mines threat: Red Cross

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam will have a catastrophic effect on locating landmines in the affected region, the Red Cross has warned.

"We knew where the hazards were," said Erik Tollefsen, head of the Weapon Contamination Unit at the International Committee of the Red Cross. "Now we don't know.

"All we know is that they are somewhere downstream."

"This is a major concern because it will affect not just the population, but also all of those that are coming in to help," he added.

1741 GMT - Britain boosts funds to UN nuclear watchdog for Ukraine safety work

Britain has said it would increase funding to the United Nations atomic watchdog by $932,475 (750,000 pounds) to support nuclear safety work in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest, gets its cooling water from the reservoir of the Kakhovka dam.

Britain said it had now provided 5 million pounds in total to support the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Ukraine since Russia's February 2022 offensive.

1730 GMT - UN team assesses effect of Ukraine dam attack

A team from various UN agencies has assessed the effects of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and said the disaster will likely get worse in the coming hours, according to a spokesperson.

Representatives from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as well as five UN agencies and NGOs, were in Kherson on Wednesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said water levels are still rising and villages and towns are being flooded.

''This will impact people’s access to essential services and raises serious health risks,'' he said.

1631 GMT - UK says awaiting 'all available facts' on Ukraine dam

Britain is unwilling to apportion blame at this stage for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine and is awaiting "all available facts", Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.

"We're not going to say anything until we are completely armed with all the available facts. So we're going to err on the side of caution on this one," Cleverly said in an interview on the sidelines of a meeting at the OECD in Paris.

He said that Russia bore ultimate responsibility for all events and destruction in the conflict, however, having initiated the conflict with its offensive in February last year.

1559 GMT - Putin accuses Kiev of destroying Kakhovka dam at behest of West

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of destroying the Kakhovka dam at the suggestion of the West, in what he called a "barbaric" war crime that escalated the conflict with Moscow.

The vast Soviet-era Kakhovka dam, under Russian control, was breached in the early hours of Tuesday, unleashing floodwaters across a swathe of the battleground in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine blamed Russia for blowing it up. Russia said Ukraine sabotaged the dam to constrict water supplies to Crimea which was annexed by Russia and to distract from a faltering offensive.

"Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev authorities, at the suggestion of their Western curators, are still making a dangerous bet on the escalation of hostilities, committing war crimes, openly using terrorist methods, and organising sabotage on Russian territory," the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying.

"A clear example of this is the barbaric action to destroy the Kakhovka hydro-electric power plant in the Kherson region which led to a large–scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe," Putin was quoted as saying.

The Kremlin said the remarks were made during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It made no reference to any evidence to back Putin's allegation.

1517 GMT - Moscow-backed official says Russian army gains advantage from dam breach

A top Moscow-backed official in a part of Ukraine controlled by Russia has said that the collapse of the giant Nova Kakhovka dam had handed the Russian military a tactical advantage.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the dam's destruction, which has sent floodwaters across a conflict zone and forced thousands to flee. Some experts say the dam may have collapsed due to earlier damage and intense pressure on it.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed governor of part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region controlled by Moscow, said he believed Kiev was to blame for the disaster, but that the tragedy had handed an advantage to the Russian military.

He said the dam's destruction and resulting floodwaters would make it easier for Russia to defend against any Ukrainian counter-offensive in the area.

1507 GMT - Ukraine rushes drinking water to areas impacted by dam breach

Authorities have rushed supplies of drinking water to flooded areas impacted by the major breach of the Nova Kakhovka Dam as officials weighed where they might have to resettle thousands of residents who relied on the reservoir on the Dnieper River that forms part of the front line in the 15-month conflict.

About 3,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the river, officials said, but it was not clear whether the true scale of the disaster had yet emerged in an affected area that was home to more than 60,000 people.

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied parts of the Kherson region reported 15,000 homes were flooded.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and reservoir, essential for drinking water and irrigation for a huge area of southern Ukraine, lies in a part of the Kherson region held by Moscow’s forces for the past year.

It is also critical for water supplies to the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

1445 GMT - German arms maker guns for rapid production

Leading arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is racing to meet the demand for weapons and ammunition to supply Kiev, as well as Germany and other NATO countries which are bolstering their defences after draining stockpiles.

In March, as intense fighting continued around Bakhmut, NATO's chief said "we need to ramp up production" warning Ukraine's usage is outstripping allies' production capacity.

"We are pulling out all the stops when it comes to production of ammunition for tanks," said Harald Weismueller, head of the factory in Unterluess, Lower Saxony state.

The European Union has agreed on a plan to spend $2.1 billion (two billion euros) on artillery shells for Ukraine to try to get a million rounds of artillery ammunition to the country over twelve months.

1443 GMT - Russia's Putin discusses Ukraine in call with South Africa's Ramaphosa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders discussed "issues related to the well-known African initiative to find a solution to the Ukrainian conflict," it added.

According to the statement, Putin will receive a delegation of several African heads of state in the near future.

"Preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg at the end of July and the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August were also discussed," the Kremlin said.

1411 GMT - Kakhovka dam burst causing ecological catastrophe: NATO chief

NATO chief has called the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine "outrageous which is displacing thousands of people and causing an ecological catastrophe in Ukraine."

Jens Stoltenberg, on Twitter, said he spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba over the destruction of the dam, adding that Kuleba will virtually join allied ambassadors in a NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting which he will chair on Thursday.

An emergency was announced on both sides of the dam after the burst – one side is controlled by Russia, another by Ukraine.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of attempting to cut Crimea off the freshwater it receives from the Kakhovka Reservoir, formed by the dam, while Kiev claimed that Russia tries to slow an expected counteroffensive.

1411 GMT - ICC informed about Kakhovka dam blast: Ukraine’s prosecutor general

Ukraine has informed the head of the International Criminal Court (ICC) about the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the country’s Kherson region, the Ukrainian prosecutor general said.

“I signed and sent the document by which we provide the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC with all available official information,” Andriy Kostin said in a statement on Twitter.

Calling the incident a “war crime,” Kostin claimed that Russian forces carried out the explosion.

“We are open to co-operation with the ICC and are ready to provide all the necessary evidence that prosecutors collect and process to identify and punish all those involved in this crime,” he said.

1401 GMT - 'Anything' can happen in conflict, China tells UN over on Ukraine dam blast

Following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, China has said that the incident "reminds us reminds us that anything can happen in a conflict situation."