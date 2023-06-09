Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano has erupted, belching a column of ash more than three kilometres into the sky, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties after the eruption at 0146 GMT on Friday.

The volcanic island emerged from the sea at the beginning of the last century from the crater formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatoa - one of the deadliest and most destructive in history.

Anak Krakatoa, which means "Child of Krakatoa", spewed thick ash over the strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra.

"The height of the eruption column was observed to be 3,000 metres (nearly 10,000 feet) above the summit," Deny Mardiono, an official from the Krakatoa monitoring station, said in a press release.

"The ash column was observed to be grey to black with thick intensity to the southwest."

He warned the public not to carry out activities within a five-kilometre (three-mile) radius of the volcano's crater.