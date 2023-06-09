Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army [ELN] guerrilla group have agreed to a six-month ceasefire in Havana as they work towards a peace pact to end decades of conflict.

A deal for a "bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire," according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, was signed on Friday in the presence of Colombian President Gustavo Petro and ELN leader Antonio Garcia.

The ceasefire takes effect in phases, goes fully into effect in August and then lasts for six months.

The ELN has taken part in failed negotiations with Colombia's last five governments, and has been party to only one previous ceasefire, which lasted for 101 days in 2017 and 2018.

"Here, a new world is born, here a phase of the armed insurgency in Latin America ends," Petro said at Friday's ceremony.

Garcia, whose presence was made possible by Colombia's top prosecutor scrapping an arrest warrant for him just days earlier, was more cautious.

"We have not yet signed substantial agreements" but rather "procedural agreements," he said.

Dialogue with the ELN started in 2018 under then-president Juan Manuel Santos, who had signed a peace treaty two years earlier with the larger Marxist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia [FARC] rebel group.

The FARC subsequently disarmed and transformed itself into a political party.

But talks with the ELN were called off in 2019 by conservative then-president Ivan Duque following a car bomb attack on a police academy in Bogota that left 22 people dead.

Duque had arrest warrants issued for ELN negotiators and asked Cuba to extradite them, which Havana refused.

This caused then US-president Donald Trump to add Cuba to a list of countries deemed as sponsors of terrorism.

Total peace policy