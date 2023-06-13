Almost a century ago, English orientalist Thomas Arnold travelled to Egypt and was captivated by the beauty of Arabic calligraphy.

As he observed the intricate script adorning everything from grand architectural structures like mosques, palaces and mausoleums to everyday household decorations, Arnold marveled and said “No art has been so much honored or so assiduously cultivated as that of calligraphy.”

Arabic calligraphy was considered as the crowning achievement of Muslim art, and its influence could be seen in things carved out of stone and wood to metal, ceramics, glass, and textiles. Today, Arnold's observations continue to ring true, and Arabic calligraphy has preserved its cultural vibrancy and unprecedented artistry to this day.

The art of beautiful writing, ḥusn al-khaṭṭ, which in Arabic can mean either “beauty of script” or “beautiful script” and is the exact equivalent of Greek “kalligraphia”, appears in Islamic sources centuries before European scholars such as Jacob Georg Christian Adler, who was the first to study Arabic scripts, came across it in the 18th century and brought the attention of the wider world to this form of art.

In the realm of Islamic culture, the art of calligraphy carries an unparalleled and profound meaning, unmatched by any other religion or culture.

“Purity of writing is purity of soul,” says an old Arabic proverb, highlighting the importance of calligraphy in the Islamic culture.

Islam played a central role in the emergence and development of this art form, says Esra Akin-Kivanc, an Associate Professor at University of South Florida.

“Islam holds that, in contrast to the Old Testament and the Ten Commandments, which were conveyed by God to humankind in the written form, the Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad orally. However, early Muslims recognized the necessity of written copies of the Qur’an to facilitate accurate and standardized recitation, as prescribed by Islam,” she tells TRT World.

And it all comes to the tradition of how the word of God was revealed in Islam.

“The first word that was said to the Prophet Muhammad was “Iqra” which means to "Read!”. A part of the religious discourse is the written word. So the value of the written word became very important because of this first revelation that was received by the Prophet,” says Bahia Shehab TRT World, a historian, activist, and a professor of design at The American University in Cairo.

In its early days, calligraphy was primarily focused on reproducing the religious text, an honourable pursuit at the time. But over time, calligraphy gradually evolved into an art form in its own right, encompassing a wide range of subjects that extended beyond the strictly religious subjects.

“While it is undeniable that calligraphy fulfilled various religious purposes, its significance in other aspects of Muslim life cannot be underestimated,” says Akin-Kivanc of University of South Florida.

“Since the time of the Umayyad Caliphate (661–750 CE), calligraphy was employed to decorate architectural monuments with non-religious functions, in administrative correspondence, coin design, and the copying of literary as well as historical works, demonstrating the art form’s integral role in the everyday lives of Muslims.”

Kufic, when calligraphy becomes an art

Kufic, a form of Arabic calligraphy, stands as a prominent artistic expression within the Islamic realm, known for its angular strokes, predominantly serving the purpose of transcribing Quranic manuscripts.

Kufic script embodies a remarkable display of artistic excellence, sophistication, and aesthetic appeal. Al-Qalqashandi, a renowned encyclopedist from 14th century Egypt said “The Arabic script is the one which is now known as Kufic. From it evolved all the present pens.”

Kufic script’s story can be traced to Kufa, a city which blossomed amidst the ancient ruins of the southern region of Babylon — renowned for its rich heritage of culture and erudition.

Located approximately 170 kilometers from the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Kufa stood at a pivotal crossroads of civilization — the Silk Road carved its path right through the city's heart, bringing it in contact with countless cultures that moved through its ancient routes.

It was within this context that the Kufic script, a distinctive form of Islamic calligraphy, bearing the name of the city where it originated from, took shape.

According to Shehab, who considers calligraphy as “an expression of the holy” as well as “a manifestation of identity”, Kufic script, has undergone various cultural influences over the centuries.

“There was a big umbrella for what Kufic looked like. In Islam, throughout the different dynasties, the script that everybody labels as Kufic, which is the geometric script took many forms like the eastern, the western, the square, the floriated ones,” she says.

“Each of these civilizations where the language of Islam visited, took this visual language and translated it, making it their own. So this reflects individuality and expression of different civilizations.”

Transcribers also preferred the Kufic script to write early Quranic manuscripts because of its geometric elegance.

“Calligraphers throughout history have sought the most beautiful way to scribe the Quran, the most fitting and elegant script for it. Their aim was to convey the word of God in its most beautiful form. For in the perception of early scholars, there was a direct link between the shape and form of the letter and the expression of the holy,” says Shehab.