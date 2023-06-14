Kuwait has reached an agreement worth $367 million with Turkish drone giant Baykar to purchase its increasingly sought-after TB2 combat drones, the Kuwaiti army said.

The announcement on Tuesday would set Kuwait to become the 28th country to procure the Bayraktar TB2 drones.

Kuwaiti Air Force operations chief brigadier, General Fahad Al Dosari, said in a video posted on their Twitter account that the drone fleet can support the navy and coast guard, as well as monitor maritime and land borders.

He said the drones can also "carry out reconnaissance and targeted missions" in addition to supporting search and rescue efforts.

Bayraktar TB2 boasts unmanned aerial vehicles that can carry lightweight, laser-guided bombs, and fly for up to 27 hours at a time, which, according to the company, was "a record," it had set while testing the drone in Kuwait in 2019.

Demand for the drones has surged due to their successful deployment in conflict zones such as Libya, Syria and Ukraine.