China has launched into space its biggest constellations of satellites aboard a single rocket, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Long March-2D Y88 rocket carried a record 41 satellites, including Jilin-1 Gaofen 06A, into the space on Thursday, setting a domestic record for the most satellites lifted in one go.

These satellites will be used for commercial remote sensing services and verification of related technologies.

It was the 476th flight mission of the China-built Long March rocket series.