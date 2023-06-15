WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chinese rocket carries record 41 satellites into space
The satellites will be used for commercial remote sensing services, verification of related technologies.
Chinese rocket carries record 41 satellites into space
The rocket was launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, founded in March 1966. / Photo: AP Archive
June 15, 2023

China has launched into space its biggest constellations of satellites aboard a single rocket, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Long March-2D Y88 rocket carried a record 41 satellites, including Jilin-1 Gaofen 06A, into the space on Thursday, setting a domestic record for the most satellites lifted in one go.

These satellites will be used for commercial remote sensing services and verification of related technologies.

RelatedChinese Shenzhou-16 mission carries new crew to its orbiting space station

It was the 476th flight mission of the China-built Long March rocket series.

Recommended

The satellites were launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center at 13:30 pm local time (0530GMT).

Also known as Base 25, it is located in Kelan county, China’s northwestern Shanxi province.

Founded in March 1966, the center is the second of China’s four launch sites, which began full operations in 1968.

Related'Stunningly fast' China progress threatens US space supremacy: USSF
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report