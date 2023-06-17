Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote a letter describing the camaraderie with his closest political ally, the former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away on Friday due to complications from a severe form of chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia.

In the letter published in the Italian daily Il Messaggero on Saturday, President Erdogan recalled his first meeting with Berlusconi in Rome on November 3, 2002, after he won the general elections in Türkiye.

In the letter, Erdogan returned to 1998, when he faced imprisonment and a political office ban in that year for reciting an Islamic poem at a political rally.

Following his release and the dissolution of the Welfare Party, he established the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) to harmonise religious principles within a secular state.

The AK Party achieved a significant electoral triumph in 2002, and shortly after that, with a constitutional amendment, he assumed the role of Prime Minister.

"Although the Party, of which I was President, emerged victorious in the elections, our right to engage in politics has been unlawfully denied," President Erdogan wrote in the letter.

"While some in Türkiye tried to make this strangeness seem normal, Berlusconi was the first in the world to oppose it. My friend Berlusconi called and congratulated us on our electoral victory; he declared our political ban unacceptable.

During their meetings, the Turkish president also said that both leaders had broad discussions about bilateral relations and regional developments.

Türkiye and Italy have deepened their relations in every field, which has "enabled them to reach the highest level in history," Erdogan said.

Defence cooperation was one of the areas in which both countries have displayed progress. Berlusconi also backed the energy sector in Türkiye.

"Berlusconi's signed the contract for the Atak helicopter and provided serious support to Türkiye's Blue Stream Natural Gas Pipeline project," Erdogan noted.