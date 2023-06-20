The Legend of the Thousand Bulls (Binbogalar Efsanesi), the famous novel by the deceased Turkish novelist Yasar Kemal in 1971, has been adapted into a musical, which premiered at the 51st Istanbul Music Festival on June 17.

Kemal’s words have been turned into a cosmos of sounds and beats by a group of musicians including Michael Ellison, an American, and Ulrich Mertin, who is a German.

"His (Kemal’s) work opens up an immensely creative space, so you feel free," says Ellison, who has read almost all the works of the Turkish novelist since a friend introduced him to Kemal’s novels.

“His perspective is totally different from the others.”

Ellison and Mertin, have lived in Istanbul for over a decade. They spoke to TRT World about their passion for traditional Turkish folk music and their journey of composing the musical theatre.

They shared a common dream and came up with the idea of founding the Hezarfen Ensemble, an Istanbul-based music band that introduces contemporary melodies into Istanbul's diverse musical scene, in 2010 after they ran into each other for the first time in Istanbul. Over the years, the ensemble has aspired to make more transcultural music in collaboration with traditional instrumentalists. Michael and Ulrich want to introduce Türkiye’s rich culture to a broader audience as part of their effort to increase cultural encounters. "I am German, and he is American, but we're sharing a passion for Türkiye," Ulrich says. "Türkiye can be seen as a pool of creativity with its history, art, and music.” He thinks the country's enriched cultural landscape, which sparks the creativity of artists from other countries, must be well-introduced to the outside world. "With our work, we give sonic impulses to fill that gap."

'Above and beyond'

The Hezarfen Ensemble launched a contemporary music project called "Beyond East and West" in 2015. The project, funded by the European Research Council (ERC) between 2015-2020, aims to foster collaboration between musicians of maqam, the system of melodic modes in Eastern music, and the creation of innovative transcultural ensemble compositions.

Under Ellison’s leadership, the project, has been incorporating traditional Turkish instruments and vocal styles into contemporary music.

Ellison explains how they intentionally left the definition for the project open-ended. "There shouldn't be one formula. If you have musicians working creatively for different musical traditions, all kinds of things could come out of this work," he says.

Within the scope of "Beyond East and West", various performances, workshops, conferences, and lectures have been held in Istanbul and Germany.

The project provided opportunities for aspiring musicians and individuals interested in expanding their artistic skills and knowledge of Turkish musical traditions through educational sessions.

Instances from southern Anatolia's oral traditions such as deyis and bozlak, religious musical circles such as Mevlevi Ayini ceremonies, Turkish folk music workshops with traditional instruments such as kemence, kanun, ney; were some of the elements that helped the participants of the project achieve a broader view of the fusion between the two cultures.