China's foreign ministry has slammed comments by US President Joe Biden equating Chinese leader Xi Jinping with "dictators" as an "open political provocation".

"The relevant remarks by the US side are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible, they seriously violate basic facts, diplomatic protocol and China's political dignity," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a Wednesday briefing.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this," she added.

Russia also criticised Biden's comments, with the Kremlin on Wednesday saying the comment reflected Washington's "unpredictable" foreign policy.

"This is a very contradictory manifestation of US foreign policy, which points to a significant element of unpredictability," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The multi-faceted rivalry between China and the United States turned into a full-blown diplomatic crisis with February's balloon incident.

Beijing on Wednesday reiterated its protest against Washington's decision to shoot it down.

"The United States should have dealt with it calmly, rationally and professionally, but its distortion of facts, abuse of force, and escalation of hype have fully exposed its hegemonic and bullying nature," Mao said.

Speaking at a fundraiser in California on Tuesday, Biden said Xi had been angered over an incident in February when a Chinese balloon – which Washington says was used for spying – flew over the United States before being shot down by American military jets.

His comments come just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing aimed at re-establishing lines of communication in order to avoid conflict between the two global powers.