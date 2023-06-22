The 2024 Paris Olympics are coming in significantly over budget because of an "incomprehensible lack of understanding of the complexity of the IOC's specifications", France's Court of Audit has found.

The court's latest report, which was sent to AFP news agency on Wednesday, said the Paris bid committee "underestimated" the costs of staging the Games at the time of the bid and warned that cuts might be needed before next summer.

"Further measures to reduce service levels will be required to ensure final budgetary equilibrium," said the report adding that "substantial uncertainties remain concerning the final level of resources."

The report also highlighted difficulty securing enough bids from private security firms, sponsorship shortfalls, the difficulty in working out total costs and delays in finishing construction, particularly of transport infrastructure.

The budget for the organising committee, known as Cojo, around 3.3 billion euros at the time of the successful bid in 2017, rose to 4.4 billion euros by the end of 2022.

The report estimated that "two-thirds" of the increase "resulted not from management drift or ill-considered changes to the project, but from an obvious underestimation of the bid budget and an incomprehensible lack of understanding of the complexity of the IOC's (International Olympic Committee) specifications".

The report said budget revisions for 2022, by an extra 400 million euros, partly due to inflation, "were carried out transparently and rigorously" by Cojo.

The report comes just after French authorities carried out a series of raids on Cojo, Solideo, the body in charge of the Olympic construction sites, and other companies with ties to the Games.

A source close to the case told AFP that the searches on Tuesday and Wednesday, were part of two preliminary investigations by the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office into the contracts awarded for the Paris Olympics.