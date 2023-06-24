About 3,000 elite Chechen troops had taken up positions in Moscow to defend the Russian capital against Wagner mercenary group, the Chechen state broadcaster "Grozny" said, before the group agreed to end its mutiny and return to previous bases.

"The [Chechen] fighters have been at their positions in Moscow since early morning and are ready to carry out any order from Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin," it said on Telegram on Saturday.

But the crisis was averted when Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin agreed to call back his armed convoy approaching the capital with the aim of toppling the military leadership, under an agreement brokered by the president of Belarus.

Kremlin said after the deal was reached that Wagner will pull back to its bases, cases will be dropped against Prigozhin and fighters who didn’t join the rebellion would formally join the army.

Although President Putin had earlier vowed to punish those who participated in the mutiny, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the agreement had had the "higher goal" of avoiding confrontation and bloodshed.

Prigozhin called off his troops' advance toward Moscow, pulling Russia back from its most serious security crisis in decades.

The feud between Wagner chief and Russia's military top brass had boiled over on Saturday, with mercenaries capturing a key army headquarters in southern Russia and then heading north to threaten the capital.

For months, the outspoken millionaire head of the Wagner private mercenary force bombarded Russia's military leaders with expletive-ridden insults in a rift that has weakened the country's forces amid the war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin accused them of not providing him with munitions in the key battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut.

A video in May showed him standing in front of the bloodied bodies of his slain troops yelling obscenities at Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, calling them weak and incompetent, blaming them for the carnage.

"They came here as volunteers and they died to let you lounge in your mahogany offices," Prigozhin declared. "You are sitting in your expensive clubs, your children are enjoying good living and filming videos on YouTube. Those who don’t give us ammunition will be eaten alive in hell!"

On Friday, however, Prigozhin appeared to take a step too far. He accused Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on the field camps for his mercenary troops, with a huge number of casualties, and said he would move to punish him.

The Wagner chief’s position was bolstered after his mercenaries captured Bakhmut last month in the Ukraine war’s longest and bloodiest battle, relying on tens of thousands of convicts who were promised pardons if they survived six months of fighting.