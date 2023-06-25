Israelis kept up their months-old protests against the far-right government's judicial overhaul, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the controversial plan.

Brandishing banners reading "Israel is burning" and deeming Netanyahu an "enemy of democracy", demonstrators thronged the heart of the commercial hub of Tel Aviv on Saturday.

While there was no immediate turnout figure, the weekly rallies have regularly drawn tens of thousands.

After a brief general strike prompted the government to halt the legislation in March, Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to get the reform package back on track and "begin the practical measures".

His announcement, lacking in detail, came after opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz pulled out of cross-party talks on the reform.

Netanyahu returned to power in December at the head of a coalition with radical Jewish and extreme-right parties.

Protests amid occupied West Bank violence