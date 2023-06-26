WORLD
2 MIN READ
India slams Obama's criticism on protecting Muslims as 'hypocritical'
During Modi's recent state visit to the United States, Obama mentioned that the matter of safeguarding the rights of the Muslim minority in India,  would be worth discussing during Modi's meeting with President Joe Biden.
India slams Obama's criticism on protecting Muslims as 'hypocritical'
India has been criticised over adopting laws and policies that systematically discriminate Muslims / Photo: AP.
June 26, 2023

India's finance minister has derided comments by former US President Barack Obama that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government should protect the rights of minority Muslims, accusing Obama of being hypocritical.

During Modi's state visit to the United States last week, Obama told CNN that the issue of the "protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India" would be worth raising in Modi's meeting with the US President Joe Biden.

Obama said that without such protection there was "a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart".

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was shocked that Obama has made such remarks when Modi was visiting the United States aiming to deepen relations.

"He was commenting on Indian Muslims...having bombed Muslim-majority countries from Syria to Yemen...during his presidency," Sitharaman told a press conference on Sunday.

Recommended

"Why would anyone listen to any allegations from such people?"

The US State Department has raised concerns over treatment of Muslims other religious minorities in India under Modi's Hindu-nationalist party. The Indian government says it treats all citizens equally.

Biden said he discussed human rights and other democratic values with Modi during their talks in the White House.

Modi, at a press conference with Biden last week, denied any discrimination against minorities under his government.

RelatedModi's denial of discrimination against Indian minorities a lie — activists
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran