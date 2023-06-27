Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio has been re-elected with 56.17 percent to serve a second term, the head of the electoral commission said following a process disputed by the opposition.

His main challenger Samura Kamara came second with 41.16 percent of the vote, according to final results announced in Freetown by commission chief Mohamed Kenewui Konneh on Tuesday.

Vote tallying had already been disputed by the opposition All People's Congress (APC), which condemned in a statement on Monday an alleged lack of inclusiveness, transparency and responsibility by the electoral commission.

The party pointed to the lack of information about which polling stations or districts the ballots were coming from. It had said it "will not accept these fake and cooked up results".