The US has rejoined the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) after withdrawing in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

UNESCO member states overwhelmingly approved the return of the US after a long absence in a vote at an extraordinary session of the General Conference that began on Thursday.

According to a statement on the UN body's official website, 132 member states voted in favour of the US rejoining the organisation, while 10 voted against it.

“With this return, UNESCO will be in an even stronger position to carry out its mandate,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said.

As part of its compensation, the US will contribute funding equal to 22 percent of UNESCO's regular budget.​​​​​​​