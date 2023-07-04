As part of the re-normalisation process, Türkiye end Egypt have achieved a significant milestone.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two countries announced that they will be appointing ambassadors to their respective capitals.

"The Republic of Türkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt announced that the diplomatic relations between the two countries had been raised to embassies," said the joint announcement.

Türkiye has appointed Ambassador Salih Mutlu Sen as the Ambassador to Cairo, and Egypt has appointed Amr Elhamamy as the Ankara Ambassador.