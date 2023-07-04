TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Egypt appoint ambassadors to elevate diplomatic ties
Ankara and Cairo upgrade bi-lateral ties to ambassador level, with the two sides agree to send emissaries to respective diplomatic missions.
Türkiye, Egypt appoint ambassadors to elevate diplomatic ties
Normalisation between the two countries came after nearly 13 years. / Photo: TRT Haber / Photo: TRT World
July 4, 2023

As part of the re-normalisation process, Türkiye end Egypt have achieved a significant milestone.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two countries announced that they will be appointing ambassadors to their respective capitals.

"The Republic of Türkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt announced that the diplomatic relations between the two countries had been raised to embassies," said the joint announcement.

Türkiye has appointed Ambassador Salih Mutlu Sen as the Ambassador to Cairo, and Egypt has appointed Amr Elhamamy as the Ankara Ambassador.

Recommended

Raising the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries has been put into practice in accordance with the decision taken by the presidents of the two countries and "the interests of Egyptian peoples".

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup, which overthrew the late president Mohammed Morsi.

Following the solidarity and condolence visit of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to Türkiye after the devastating twin earthquakes in February, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Cairo, becoming the first foreign minister to visit Egypt from Türkiye after 11 years.

RelatedTürkiye, Egypt agree to improve political, economic and cultural ties
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan