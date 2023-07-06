A dozen Arab tribal leaders from Sudan's western region of Darfur have pledged allegiance to paramilitaries fighting with the army — a move analysts warn could tip the scales in the months-long conflict.

The war between army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has wreaked havoc on Darfur, where experts fear a widening ethnic divide could spell more violence.

In a video released on Monday, leaders from seven of South Darfur state's main tribes urged their members to desert the army and fight instead for the rivalling RSF.

"This announcement will have a massive impact" on the conflict in Sudan, which has killed nearly 3,000 people, said veteran local journalist Abdelmoneim Madibo.

"Like in El Geneina, it will divide South Darfur between Arabs and non-Arabs," he told AFP news, referring to the West Darfur capital which has been the scene of major bloodshed and ethnically targeted attacks.

The RSF is largely made up of Arabs who formerly served in the Popular Defence Forces, government-linked militia known as the Janjaweed, recruited by the now ousted government of president Omar al Bashir to suppress an armed rebellion launched among Darfur's non-Arab minorities in 2003.

Many fear a repeat of history in the latest fighting, with residents and the United Nations reporting civilians being targeted and killed for their ethnicity in the conflict.

Dividing Darfur

Both sides have long courted young men in Darfur, which is home to a quarter of Sudan's population.