BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Be careful, China's economy relies on Western investment: Biden tells Xi
US President Joe Biden says he reminded Chinese President Xi Jinping that since Russia went into Ukraine, "600 American corporations have pulled out of Russia."
Be careful, China's economy relies on Western investment: Biden tells Xi
There are heightened tensions and pessimism in the US-China relationship over multiple issues. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 8, 2023

US President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping following his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin to "be careful" because Beijing relies on Western investment, according to excerpts from an interview with US broadcaster CNN.

"I said: This is not a threat. This is an observation," Biden said.

"Since Russia went into Ukraine, 600 American corporations have pulled out of Russia. And you have told me that your economy depends on investment from Europe and the United States. And be careful. Be careful."

Putin and Xi held two days of talks in March with warm words of friendship between China and Russia and joint criticism of the West, but no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine.

The pair also participated in a virtual summit earlier this week.

Recommended

There are heightened tensions and pessimism in the US-China relationship over national security issues, including Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, growing US export bans on advanced technologies and China's state-led industrial policies.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was continuing a visit to China on Saturday.

Asked what Xi's response was, Biden said: "He listened, and he didn't...argue. And if you notice, he has not gone full-bore in on Russia."

"So, I think there's a way we can work through this."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats