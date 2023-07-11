Tunisia has moved hundreds of migrants to shelters in two towns, a local rights group said, after criticism of conditions in a desolate Sahara military area on the border with Libya, where the government transferred them last week.

"Hundreds of people who were on the Libyan border were transferred finally to shelter centres in Medenine and Tataouine towns", an official at the non-governmental Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights said on Tuesday.

The transfers came "after difficult times they spent there in the intense heat", Ramadan Ben Omar said.

The interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The government moved the migrants to the site at the Libyan border following an outbreak of violence in the coastal city of Sfax earlier in July, rights groups said, where travellers and residents clashed.

The disturbances between migrants and residents in Sfax lasted a week and one Tunisian was killed. Residents complained of disorderly behaviour by migrants and migrants complained of racist harassment.

Crackdown on migrants