Turkish forces “neutralised” a senior operative of the PKK terror group through an air-backed operation in northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said on Sunday.

A drone detected a group of terrorists preparing for an attack in the Avasin region, according to sources from the National Defense Ministry.

Bilal Onat, codenamed Devrim Garzan, who was heading the PKK structure in the region, was among the terrorists neutralized in the operation, the sources noted.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.