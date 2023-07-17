Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of the women’s national volleyball team – nicknamed Sultans of the Net – when they defeated powerhouse China to win the Volleyball Nations League, the most prestigious global title in the sport.

Turkish player Melissa Vargas was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, held at Arlington in the US state of Texas.

The victory capped a remarkable journey for Türkiye’s women’s volleyball team, which has nurtured the dream of becoming world beaters for two decades.

Birth of a phenomenon

In 2003, Ankara hosted the European Women’s Volleyball Championship, where Türkiye’s national team made an impressive run, ultimately finishing as the European runner-up.

It was during this tournament that a TRT commentator, overwhelmed with excitement, introduced a phrase that would forever shape the narrative of the women’s volleyball team – ‘Sultans of the Net’.

These words ignited a passion for the sport and marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would see the national team achieve unprecedented success.

Building a legacy

Following their standout performance in 2003, the Turkish team continued to make their mark on the international stage.

In the following years, they garnered accolades and recognition through their stellar performances.

Notably, the team secured silver medals at the European Championships in 2003 and 2019, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in European volleyball.

Their consistent success and dedication to the sport further solidified the team's reputation as a rising powerhouse.

Claiming a historic victory

Fast forward to 2023, and the women’s volleyball team achieved their most significant triumph to date by capturing the Volleyball Nations League title.

Led by head coach Daniele Santarelli, the team showcased their dominance in Arlington with a commanding 3-1 victory over Asian powerhouse China in the tournament final.