TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye prevents Srebrenica Memorial Center from being 'pile of rusty iron'
The Srebrenica Memorial Center director has praised Türkiye's efforts for  restoration and construction process via the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency(TIKA).
Türkiye prevents Srebrenica Memorial Center from being 'pile of rusty iron'
The Srebrenica–Potocari Memorial and Cemetery for the Victims of the 1995 Genocide is located in Potocari, Srebrenica. / Photo: AA Archive
July 19, 2023

The Srebrenica Memorial Center would be “a pile of rusty iron” if it were not for Türkiye, its director said.

"I want to let the public know what Türkiye did for the Srebrenica Memorial Center. If it weren't for the Turkish state and the Turkish government, the memorial center would still be a pile of rusty iron leaking everywhere ,” Emir Suljagic, who has collected oral histories from genocide survivors in Bosnia and Herzegovina's historic town of Srebrenica, said in a program on Bosnia’s Hayat TV.

“We didn't have a roof. We didn't have a facade. Everything was falling apart. That was solved by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). What a miracle it is to work with our friends and brothers from Türkiye.”

The Srebrenica–Potocari Memorial and Cemetery for the Victims of the 1995 Genocide is located in Potocari, Srebrenica.

It was set up to honor the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in which over 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed in the town, which the UN had declared a "safe area."

RelatedTearful Bosnians bury newly identified victims of Srebrenica genocide

Srebrenica genocide

Recommended

Thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed after Bosnian Serb forces attacked the UN "safe area" of Srebrenica in July 1995, despite the presence of Dutch troops tasked with acting as international peacekeepers.

Srebrenica was besieged by Serb forces who were trying to wrest territory from Bosnian Muslims and Croats to form a state.

The UN Security Council declared Srebrenica a "safe area" in the spring of 1993. But Serb troops led by Gen. Ratko Mladic, who was later found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, overran the UN zone.

RelatedIn pictures: Srebrenica’s war mothers still grieve

Dutch troops failed to act as Serb forces occupied the area, killing 2,000 men and boys on July 11.

About 15,000 Bosnians fled to the surrounding mountains, but Serb troops hunted down and killed 6,000 in the forests.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan