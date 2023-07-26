TÜRKİYE
Foreign ministers of Türkiye, China meet in Ankara
Hakan Fidan, Wang Yi discuss bilateral ties, regional and international issues.
Chinese officials announced last week that Wang would travel to Türkiye as part of a tour including Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa following the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with China's newly appointed Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Ankara for talks.

The visit on Wedsnesday came a day after Wang assumed the post as China removed his predecessor Qin Gang, who was not seen in public for a month.

RelatedWang Yi back as China's foreign minister after Qin Gang's abrupt exit

During the meeting, the effective utilization of dialogue and consultation mechanisms between the two countries such as the Joint Governmental Committee on Cooperation, Foreign Ministers' Consultation Mechanism, Consular Consultations, and Joint Economic Commission was addressed, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Wang discussed intensifying economic and trade relations, aligning the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor initiatives, as well as matters concerning nuclear energy, agriculture, civil aviation, culture, and tourism, said the sources who requested anonymity.

They also talked about the ways to achieve more balanced and sustainable structure in bilateral trade and increasing mutual investments between two countries.

RelatedFacing the dragon’s fire: Why China is NATO’s new ‘global villain’
The situation of the Uighurcommunity in Xinjiang was also discussed during the visit.

They also exchanged views on current regional and international issues with the developments in the Middle East, the situation in Ukraine, and the global financial system.

Later on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Wang at the presidential complex.

Wang’s trip was planned before his re-appointment as foreign minister. He also serves a s director of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and China were established in 1971. Bilateral relations were elevated to the level of "strategic cooperation" in 2010.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
