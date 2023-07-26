Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with China's newly appointed Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Ankara for talks.

The visit on Wedsnesday came a day after Wang assumed the post as China removed his predecessor Qin Gang, who was not seen in public for a month.

Related Wang Yi back as China's foreign minister after Qin Gang's abrupt exit

During the meeting, the effective utilization of dialogue and consultation mechanisms between the two countries such as the Joint Governmental Committee on Cooperation, Foreign Ministers' Consultation Mechanism, Consular Consultations, and Joint Economic Commission was addressed, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Wang discussed intensifying economic and trade relations, aligning the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor initiatives, as well as matters concerning nuclear energy, agriculture, civil aviation, culture, and tourism, said the sources who requested anonymity.

They also talked about the ways to achieve more balanced and sustainable structure in bilateral trade and increasing mutual investments between two countries.