The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will create 100,000 jobs in Türkiye, according to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador in Ankara.

“Hopefully, this agreement will employ a total of 125,000 people, including 100,000 in Türkiye and 25,000 in the UAE,” Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri told the press at the UAE Embassy in Ankara.

Dhaheri added that the agreement is expected to come into force on September 1.

The agreement facilitates the dialogue between private companies and will also be an opportunity regarding customs tariffs, he added.

The UAE gives great significance to “mutual dialogue and communication,” he said, adding that the strategic location of the UAE and Türkiye plays a very important role geographically.

The Türkiye-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed on March 3 in Abu Dhabi to lay the foundations for boosting the non-oil trade volume between t he countries.

Regarding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to UAE, he said the main goal of the agreements signed during his visit is to achieve a $50.7 billion investment between the two countries.