Türkiye-UAE partnership agreement to boost job opportunities, economic ties
The agreement aims to strengthen non-oil trade and foster mutual dialogue, with an ambitious goal of achieving $50.7 billion in investments between the two countries.
July 26, 2023

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will create 100,000 jobs in Türkiye, according to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador in Ankara.

“Hopefully, this agreement will employ a total of 125,000 people, including 100,000 in Türkiye and 25,000 in the UAE,” Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri told the press at the UAE Embassy in Ankara.

Dhaheri added that the agreement is expected to come into force on September 1.

The agreement facilitates the dialogue between private companies and will also be an opportunity regarding customs tariffs, he added.

The UAE gives great significance to “mutual dialogue and communication,” he said, adding that the strategic location of the UAE and Türkiye plays a very important role geographically.

The Türkiye-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed on March 3 in Abu Dhabi to lay the foundations for boosting the non-oil trade volume between t he countries.

Regarding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to UAE, he said the main goal of the agreements signed during his visit is to achieve a $50.7 billion investment between the two countries.

The trade volume between the two countries was $9.8 billion in 2020, and this has now reached $19 billion, he added.

Noting that the recent agreements aimed to strengthen the ongoing communication at the level of private companies and ministries, especially in the field of investment, he expressed hope that better developments will happen in the next five years.

He went on to say that there will be win-win projects between the UAE and Türkiye that will benefit both countries.

He also underlined the strong ties between the countries not only in the fields of investment and economy but also in the social sense.

Having the same religion and similar customs and traditions make these countries closer, he added.

During his visit to the UAE, Erdogan said Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed a total of 13 deals worth $50.7 billion.

