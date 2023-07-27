The death toll from a typhoon in the northern Philippines has risen to six, official figures showed, as the storm swept towards southeastern China.

Typhoon Doksuri battered the main island of Luzon on Wednesday, toppling trees, knocking out power and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people from coastal communities.

Strong winds and heavy rain pummelled the lightly populated Babuyan islands and northern provinces, triggering flooding and landslides.

A mother and her three children were killed on Wednesday morning when a landslide struck their house in Buguias municipality in the mountainous province of Benguet, local disaster official Satur Payangdo said.

Five other people in the house were rescued.

That took the death toll to six after a woman was killed by a falling coconut tree in Isabela province on Thursday and a 16-year-old boy was crushed to death by a landslide in Baguio city.

Two of Taiwan's largest cities have shut down schools and offices on Thursday as the storm brought heavy rains and winds to the island's eastern and southern coast.

The typhoon’s centre will not hit Taiwan’s mainland, but its outlying bands will still bring stronger winds and rains on Thursday afternoon.