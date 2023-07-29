WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fatal fireworks warehouse blast in Thailand leaves a trail of destruction
Videos circulating on social media depict the aftermath, showing damaged structures, vehicles, and streets covered in debris.
Fatal fireworks warehouse blast in Thailand leaves a trail of destruction
The blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, the provincial governor said. / Photo: AP
July 29, 2023

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand killed at least ten people and wounded scores, officials said.

The Narathiwat province's Public Relations Department also said on Saturday that at least 118 people were hurt, and that residents of more than 200 households were affected.

It also said that officials believe there are still a number of people trapped under the debris waiting to be rescued.

Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris.

Recommended

The local public relations agency reported that the explosion cased damages in a radius of about 500 meters. About 100 residences in the area were damaged, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Sanan Pongaksorn, the provincial governor, told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

RelatedMore than 40 people injured in Japan restaurant explosion
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US