A strong typhoon sweeping towards southern Japan has triggered the cancellation of hundreds of flights as officials urged thousands of people to seek shelter.

Typhoon Khanun was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 162 kilometres (100 miles) an hour as it crossed the Pacific Ocean and was expected to start battering the Okinawa region late on Tuesday.

Cities across Okinawa issued non-mandatory evacuation orders to at least 370,000 people as the Japan Meteorological Agency warned waves of up to 12-metres (39-feet) high could pummel the group of islands.

The agency said in its 0100 GMT update that the storm, which it described as "very strong" and "large", was about 240 kilometres southeast of the regional capital of Naha.

Officials in Naha urged vulnerable residents to move to more secure locations in anticipation of strong winds and heavy rain.

Over 500 flights cancelled