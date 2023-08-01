Indonesia has bought 12 new drones from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS)worth $300 million, its defence ministry said, the latest in a series of purchases aimed at modernising the country's ageing military equipment.

The announcement made on Tuesday stated that the total value of 12 new Anka Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) is $300 million.

The deal comes after Indonesian President Joko Widodo in July warned his cabinet to maintain a "healthy" budget as he highlighted outsized spending by the country's security agencies, including the defence ministry.

In January, Jakarta's Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto sealed an $800-million deal to buy 12 Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets, which drew criticism as they were considered too old.

Indonesia in February also bought 42 Rafale fighter jets for $8.1 billion, which will be disbursed in phases over several years.

At $8.89 billion, the defence ministry has the biggest allocation from the country's total budget this year, according to government data.

The deal with Ankara-based Turkish Aerospace Industries was finalised in February and the drones are expected to be delivered within 32 months of the signing. It also includes training and flight simulators, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Anka performs day and night all-weather reconnaissance, target detection and identification, and intelligence missions, featuring autonomous flight capability including automatic takeoff and landing.

Earlier this month, Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar signed the largest defence deal in Turkish history with Saudi Arabia.

'A new era'

Following Indonesia's announcement on the purchase, Turkish ambassador to Jakarta, Talip Kucukcan, said Türkiye and Indonesia have vast potential for cooperation in a wide range of sectors, from the defence industry to the economy.

"A new era is beginning," the ambassador told Anadolu in an interview on relations between the two countries, underlining that the areas they could boost cooperation include "the economy, education, defence industry, processing of raw materials, and their transfer to global markets, and possibly the establishment of a common security umbrella."

Pointing out that, with its population of 280 million, Indonesia stands as the fourth-largest country in the world and is home to the most Muslims, Kucukcan said it is a country crucial for Türkiye at a time when the geopolitical weight in the world is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region.

"In this respect, it is important to review the relations between Indonesia and Türkiye and to advance them through structural reforms," Kucukcan added.