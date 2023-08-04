A large cache of weapons and ammunition belonging to the terrorist group PKK was seized across the border at hideouts in northern Iraq, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said a search and sweep operation in northern Iraq had resulted in the seizure of 10,800 pieces of AK-47 ammunition, 720 pieces of 7.62 mm PKMS machine gun ammunition, 120 pieces of DShK heavy machine gun ammunition, and 11 DShK heavy machine gun barrels.

Turkish security forces also seized eight hand grenades, one DShK heavy machine gun tripod, two DShK heavy machine gun bodies, and one DShK heavy machine gun control handle, as well as four AK-47 infantry rifle buttstocks.