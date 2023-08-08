This week, the relatively calm South China Sea turned choppy following reports that the Chinese Coast Guard had fired water cannon at Philippine vessels trying to deliver food, water and fuel to Filipino military personnel stationed on a crumbling World War II-era navy vessel stranded at a shoal in the disputed Spratly Islands.

The face-off is the latest in a series of recent incidents between China and a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the resource-rich sea lane, raising more questions about the fate of a Code of Conduct (COC) that the regional bloc and Beijing have been trying to negotiate for more than two decades.

The COC seeks to legally bind ASEAN members and China to a deal that would halt Beijing's assertiveness in the region. In exchange, ASEAN countries are prohibited from seeking foreign military intervention, particularly from the US.

Negotiations, however, have stalled for years with Beijing accused of dragging its feet in sealing a deal while continuing to expand the building of artificial islands in several disputed areas in the South China Sea.

A 2016 ruling by the International Court of Arbitration at The Hague had already invalidated China's claim over almost all areas of the South China Sea. Beijing, however, said that it does not recognise the ruling, and has since continued its activities in the region, angering its neighbours.

Now, some quarters are calling for ASEAN to ditch the deal altogether, to put more diplomatic pressure on China to move forward with the pact.

"I think it’s time to call it quits" on the ASEAN-China COC negotiations, Jay Batongbacal, a Filipino expert on the South China Sea at the University of the Philippines, wrote on social media following the latest water cannon firing by China.

"There is no point in talking about COC mechanisms under conditions of threats, duress, and utter lack of self-restraint. Continuing talks only makes ASEAN look useless. Time to walk away!"

In the latest incident between Beijing and Manila, the Philippines described the firing of the water cannons as "illegal" and "dangerous", adding that such actions by China "not only disregarded the safety" of Filipino coast guard crews "but also violated international law".

It then summoned China's ambassador in Manila, to file a protest on the latest incident. Since 2020, the Philippines had already issued over 400 diplomatic protests to Beijing over alleged maritime violations.

'Remove grounded ship'

On Tuesday, Beijing shot back, demanding for the first time in many years that the Philippines remove the grounded ship, BRP Sierra Madre, from the Spratlys.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it has communicated to the Philippines on the Second Thomas Shoal issue “many times” through diplomatic channels, but its goodwill and sincerity have been “ignored”.

“Twenty-four years have passed, and the Philippine side has not only failed to tow away the warship but also attempted to repair and reinforce it on a large scale to achieve permanent occupation of the Ren’ai Reef,” the spokesperson added, using the Chinese term for the Second Thomas Shoal.

Beijing also defended its actions of firing water cannon as "professional" and accused Manila of "illegal delivery of construction materials" to the grounded ship.

The BRP Sierra Madre was deliberately grounded in the Second Thomas Shoal in the late 1990s in response to the advances of China in the Spratly Islands, where Beijing had since expanded with its reclaimed and artificial islands.

In the Philippines, the Second Thomas Shoal is referred to as Ayungin. It is about 105 nautical miles from the nearest Philippine coast, and according to international law is within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

In recent months, incidents of close encounters between the Chinese and Philippine Coast Guard, have become more frequent.

In April, a Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into the same area, causing a near-collision on the high seas.