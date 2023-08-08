A PKK terrorist has been neutralised during an operation conducted by the Turkish security forces in Sirnak/Uludere rural area.

Upon searching the individual, it was discovered that he had a refugee identity card from Makhmour refugee camp located in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The PKK terrorist, identified as Ali Yigit, codnamed Yusuf Hacı, was found to have been in the Kandil region in 2015 and crossed into Türkiye intending to carry out terrorism activities in 2022.

He has been wanted for "membership in an armed terrorist organisation."

Security experts point out that PKK members can travel comfortably within Iraq using refugee identity cards issued by the Iraqi Interior Ministry, benefiting significantly from the privileges the refugee status affords them.

Mahmour Refugee Camp has been known for years as one of the primary operational bases for the PKK/KCK, actively utilised for various terrorism activities, including transmission, logistics, intelligence, propaganda, training, and recruitment of new personnel.