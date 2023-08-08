Eight South American countries have agreed to launch an alliance to fight deforestation in the Amazon, vowing at a summit in Brazil to stop the world's biggest rainforest from reaching "a point of no return."

The closely watched summit of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) adopted on Tuesday what host country Brazil called a "new and ambitious shared agenda" to save the rainforest, a crucial buffer against climate change that experts warn is being pushed to the brink of collapse.

The group's members — Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela — signed a joint declaration in Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River, laying out a nearly 10,000-word roadmap to promote sustainable development, end deforestation and fight the organized crime that fuels it.

But the summit stopped short of environmentalists' and Indigenous groups' boldest demands, including for all member countries to adopt Brazil's pledge to end illegal deforestation by 2030 and Colombia's pledge to halt new oil exploration.

The two-day summit opened on the same day the European Union's climate observatory confirmed July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized the "severe worsening of the climate crisis" in his opening speech. "The challenges of our era, and the opportunities arising from them, demand we act in unison," he said. "It has never been so urgent," Lula added.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro meanwhile urged a radical rethink of the global economy, calling for a "Marshall Plan"-style strategy in which developing countries' debt is cancelled in exchange for action to protect the climate.

"If we're on the verge of extinction and this is the decade when the big decisions have to be made ... then what are we doing, besides giving speeches?" he said.

Related South American leaders' summit seeks ambitious roadmap to save Amazon

'Not enough'

Seeking to pressure the gathered heads of state, hundreds of environmentalists, activists and Indigenous demonstrators marched to the conference venue in Belem, urging bold action.