BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
IEA increases 2023 global oil demand projection, approaching all-time high
'For 2023 as a whole, global oil demand is set to expand by 2.2 million barrels per day to 102.2 million barrels per day,' IEA says.
IEA increases 2023 global oil demand projection, approaching all-time high
The forecasted expansion in global demand in 2023 would mark its 'highest ever annual level'. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 11, 2023

The International Energy Agency has said it had revised upwards its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023 as demand is "scaling record highs".

World oil demand already hit a record 103 million barrels per day in June and August and "could see yet another peak", the Paris-based IEA said on Friday in its monthly report.

"For 2023 as a whole, global oil demand is set to expand by 2.2 million barrels per day to 102.2 million barrels per day," it said.

China accounted for 70 percent of growth, the IEA said, adding that demand in the Asian giant was "also stronger than expected, reaching fresh highs despite persistent concerns over the health of the economy".

"World oil demand is scaling record highs, boosted by strong summer air travel, increased oil use in power generation and surging Chinese petrochemical activity," the IEA said.

RelatedMajor oil powers cut production by more than 1 million barrels per day

'Highest ever annual level'

Recommended

The forecasted expansion in global demand in 2023 would mark its "highest ever annual level", according to the agency, which in February had already forecast an annual record for the year, of 101.9 million barrels per day.

The increasing demand for oil comes amid tensions in world markets as global oil supply plunged in July.

A sharp reduction in production by Saudi Arabia last month to help prop up prices saw output from the 23-nation OPEC+ alliance fall 1.2 million barrels per day, to 50.7 mb/d.

Volumes by non-OPEC+ members rose to 50.2 mb/d, the report said.

Looking ahead to 2024 as the world races to combat climate change and reduce the use of fossil fuels, the IEA said it anticipated demand growth slowing down.

"With the post-pandemic rebound running out of steam, and as lacklustre economic conditions, tighter efficiency standards and new electric vehicles weigh on use , growth is forecast to slow to 1 mb/d in 2024," it said.

RelatedSaudi Arabia, Kuwait reject Iran claims over disputed offshore gas field
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats