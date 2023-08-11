Five United Nations staff members who were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago by an al Qaeda affiliate have walked free, UN officials said.

David Gressly, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, said on Friday the five men – four Yemenis and one from Bangladesh — were "in good health, good spirits ... but they went through a very difficult period of isolation."

The five were freed after lengthy negotiations that included officials from Oman, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Gressly, who spoke to UN reporters after flying with the four Yemenis to the country's southern port city of Aden, said: "I can confirm that the hostage-takers were al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula."

Also known as AQAP, the group has been active in southern Yemen for years and is considered one of the global al Qaeda network’s most dangerous branches.

In February 2022, suspected al Qaeda militants abducted five UN staff members in southern Yemen’s Abyan province, Yemeni officials told The Associated Press at the time.

In a statement earlier on Friday, the UN's Haq named the freed men as Akm Sufiul Anam; Mazen Bawazir; Bakeel al Mahdi; Mohammed al Mulaiki; and Khaled Mokhtar Sheikh.

All worked for the UN Department of Security and Safety, he said.

Ransom

Sufiul Anam, a retired Bangladeshi lieutenant colonel who was the department’s field coordinator, told a news conference after arriving at Dhaka airport on Wednesday that he never thought he’d return home after a "horrifying" experience in Yemen's hills and desert at the hands of "terrorists."

"There was a fear of death every day; it cannot be expressed in words; it is seen in films only," Sufiul Anam said, according to Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom-alo.

The newspaper quoted Bangladesh’s National Security Intelligence Director Imrul Mahmud as saying it was a long process to free him: "The kidnappers had demanded $3 million in ransom, but we did not need to pay any money."

Gressly said the United Nations never pays ransom, which is one reason the UN staffers may have been held for so long.