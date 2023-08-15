Azerbaijan has rejected the Armenian claims that its forces fired on EU observers' vehicles visiting the Karabakh region, saying the team had shared information about the visit and that such an incident was practically impossible to occur.

"On August 15, at around 12:20 p.m. (0820GMT), the information spread in Armenian media resources about the shooting by the units of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of EU observers and their car in the area of Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district is not true," said a statement issued on Tuesday by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The statement said the allegations made were "another disinformation" attempt by the Armenian side.

The time, route, and registration number plates of the cars used by the EU mission were shared with Azerbaijan in advance, and Baku was aware of the mission's trips, it added.

"For this reason, it is theoretically and practically impossible for such a situation to occur as claimed by the Armenian Ministry of Defence," the statement concluded.

The EU established a civilian mission in Armenia on the country's border with neighbouring Azerbaijan back in February.

