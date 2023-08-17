Thursday, August 17, 2023

2335 GMT – The UN’s High Representative for Disarmament Affairs has issued a statement condemning attacks against civilians in Ukraine and called on member states to make "every effort" for peace.

"The United Nations strongly condemns attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure and calls for their immediate cessation," Nakamitsu Izumi said in an address at the UN Security Council, which gathered at Russia's request to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"The continued and intensified attacks against critical infrastructure and services, including energy infrastructure, health and educational facilities, ports, roads and bridges are alarming," Izumi said.

Mines and explosive remnants of war have resulted in widespread land contamination, rendering land unusable for agriculture while impeding the movements of people.

"It is imperative to put an end to this brutal war," she said.

"I appeal to all Member States to make every effort for peace. The United Nations stands ready to support all genuine efforts to bring a just and sustainable peace to Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and the relevant General Assembly resolutions," she added.

More updates 👇

1802 GMT — NATO reaffirms commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity

The head of NATO said that the alliance remains committed to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Norwegian media reported.

The remarks by Jens Stoltenberg were in response to comments by his chief of staff, Stian Jensen, who said Ukraine may eventually cede territory to Russia as part of a deal to end the conflict, public broadcaster NRK noted.

"His (Jensen's) message, which is also my main message, which is also NATO's main message, is, first of all, that NATO's policy has not changed. We support Ukraine,” he said.

"If we want peace, military support for Ukraine is the solution.” "It is the Ukrainians themselves who must decide when they are willing to sit down at the negotiating table," he said.​​​​​​​

1841 GMT — Moscow court arrests American national for 'espionage'

A Moscow court has arrested US citizen of Russian origin Gene Spector on suspicion of espionage, Russian news agencies reported.

The agencies provided no details of the charges, but according to RIA, in 2022 Spector was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for his role in bribing the assistant of ex-Russian Deputy PM Arkadiy Dvorkovich.

The court session was held behind closed doors as the case materials are classified, Interfax reported.

1715 GMT — Ukraine tells military-age citizens to 'overcome their fear' in recruitment campaign

Ukraine's defence ministry urged military-age citizens to update their data at army enlistment offices and "overcome their fear" in a campaign launched as a summer counter-offensive grinds through its third month.

The campaign, which draws on slickly-produced videos and photo testimonials of prominent soldiers describing their fears, aims to break down a major obstacle in army recruitment, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said.

"We're all living people and we all overcome this fear in order to win," she said, noting that military-age citizens are duty-bound to keep their personal data at draft offices up-to-date.

The campaign comes with Ukraine likely facing tougher challenges in recruiting as the war with Russia, now in a brutally attritional phase, nears the 18-month mark.

1705 GMT — Putin not pushing Belarus to enter war with Ukraine, says Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not trying to push Belarus into joining the war in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an online interview.

"To involve Belarus ... what will that give? Nothing," said Lukashenko, one of Putin's closest allies, whose country borders Ukraine, Russia and three NATO countries including Poland.

"If you Ukrainians do not cross our border, we will never participate in this war. In this hot war. But we will always help Russia - they are our allies," he said in the interview with Diana Panchenko, a pro-Russian Ukrainian journalist.

Lukashenko also said he believed Putin had already achieved his goals in what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and said the two sides should sit at the negotiating table and be ready to discuss all the issues, including the future of Crimea and other Ukrainian territories Moscow claims.

1635 GMT — Ukraine port ship reaches Türkiye despite Russian blockade

A civilian cargo vessel sailing from Ukraine reached Turkish waters in defiance of a Moscow blockade that saw another ship come under attack from Russian military personnel.

The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte left the port of Odessa on Wednesday - the first vessel to directly challenge Russia's new bid to seal Ukraine's access to the Black Sea.

Marine traffic sites showed it entering Turkish territory after moving along a western route that avoided international waters in favour of those controlled by NATO members Romania and Bulgaria.

A German company that co-owns the container vessel said it would "probably" reach its destination in Istanbul later Thursday.

1530 GMT — Ukraine receives new air defence systems from Berlin