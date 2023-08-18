Chocolate makers like Hershey and Mondelez face tougher trading conditions over the next year as they attempt to pass on soaring cocoa costs to cash-strapped consumers who are cutting back.

The industry has enjoyed bumper profits over the past couple of years as demand for chocolate held up despite price hikes, but data indicates this trend may be breaking just as prices for cocoa hit 46-year highs and sugar prices are near their highest in more than a decade.

Consumers in Europe and North America have already seen price increases of about 20 percent over the past two years and are starting to cut back on the amount of chocolate they buy, according to data by market researchers Nielsen shows.

Consumers are "shopping around more, hoping to find deals," Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put said last month.

Cadbury-maker Mondelez expects inflation in cocoa and sugar to continue. In response, the company said it is ensuring it is significantly hedged and continuing to drive productivity.

Related Chocolate makers hobble Ivory Coast, Ghana cocoa premium with discounts

"The increase in sugar and cocoa specifically is material," Mondelez CFO Luca Zaramella said in July.

"We are talking about most likely a 30-plus percent (increase) if you look at the last 12 months, or even more, particularly in cocoa."

But after more than two years of higher prices, retailers are pushing back, analysts said, resulting in a battle that puts chocolatiers' margins and profitability at risk.

One such battle resulted in Mondelez previously pulling Cadbury and Milka bars from Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt's shelves after failing to agree on prices.

"I don't know if it's going to be as clear cut as being able to take pricing wherever they want," Barclays analyst Patrick Folan said.

Starting to trade down

Chocolate makers are banking on the traditional resilience of their products to price increases.

Mondelez raised its annual revenue growth forecasts last month while Hershey hiked its profit forecast.

"Now that pricing is 100 percent secured, we expect volume and revenue growth, as well as margin improvement for Europe," Zaramella said after Mondelez resolved its spat with Colruyt.