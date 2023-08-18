Türkiye and Azerbaijan have signed a cooperation protocol on Friday to set up a regional air navigation coordination platform for Europe and Asia.

"Intensive work has been realised with a view to ensure cooperation in the field of air navigation services in the region whilst increasing effectiveness of the air traffic management," said a statement by the new platform, SOCEA, established by the Turkish State Airports Authority General Directorate and Azerbaijan's air navigation service provider Azeraeronavigation.

Underlining the "friendship and cooperation," between the two agencies, the statement called SOCEA's establishment a "huge project."

The aims of the initiative include ensuring cooperation on air traffic management and air navigation safety, as well as the exchange of information and knowledge, it said.