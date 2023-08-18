TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye and Azerbaijan set up regional air navigation coordination platform
The aim of the initiative include ensuring cooperation on air traffic management and air navigation safety, as well as the exchange of information and knowledge.
Türkiye and Azerbaijan set up regional air navigation coordination platform
SOCEA aims to enhance air traffic management collaboration within the region and is open to the participation of other countries. / Photo: AA
August 18, 2023

Türkiye and Azerbaijan have signed a cooperation protocol on Friday to set up a regional air navigation coordination platform for Europe and Asia.

"Intensive work has been realised with a view to ensure cooperation in the field of air navigation services in the region whilst increasing effectiveness of the air traffic management," said a statement by the new platform, SOCEA, established by the Turkish State Airports Authority General Directorate and Azerbaijan's air navigation service provider Azeraeronavigation.

Underlining the "friendship and cooperation," between the two agencies, the statement called SOCEA's establishment a "huge project."

The aims of the initiative include ensuring cooperation on air traffic management and air navigation safety, as well as the exchange of information and knowledge, it said.

Recommended

"In view of the anticipated contribution that advanced cooperation in the region in the field of air navigation will bring to strengthen the relationship between our countries, we are proud of SOCEA which will ensure the development of a technical cooperation in this field for both Azerbaijan and Türkiye," the statement concluded.

SOCEA aims to enhance air traffic management collaboration within the region and is open to the participation of other countries.

The protocol was signed at Istanbul Airport with the participation of the State Airports Authority's Director General Huseyin Keskin, Deputy Director General Cengiz Pasaoglu, and Farhan Guliyev, director of Azeraeronavigation's Air Traffic Department.

RelatedTurkish, Azerbaijani presidents meet in Istanbul
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year