With beaming smiles, their hair dyed a red ochre and adorned with a ceremonial headdress of ostrich feathers, the young Maasai men are busy taking selfies.

They have just completed the first day of Eunoto, a traditional ritual marking the transition from young warrior to adulthood.

"Today we are becoming men," 22-year-old medical student Hillary Odupoy says proudly, wearing sunglasses and a string of pearls across his bare chest.

Aged between 18 and 26, the young men came in their hundreds to the village of Nailare in southwestern Kenya, all from the same generation of "morans" ("warriors" in the Maasai language), a status they have held for a decade.

"It is one of the biggest ceremonies we have in our life. We can never meet in such multitude. It unites the Maasai community," explains Odupoy.

Uniting the community

All wear red, the sacred colour of the Maasai -from their hair which is coated in a mixture of ochre and oil to their traditional plaid cloth shukas.

This rite of passage brings together the families of the morans as well as local inhabitants and officials, in all several thousand people.

For five days, the Eunoto ceremony features traditional guttural chants, single-file dances on one leg, and the adumu - the famous Maasai jump.

Cows are sacrificed and their blood drunk by the young men, whose hair is shaved from their heads by their mothers.

They then abandon the warrior's sword for the fimbo, the walking stick of the "elders".

Abandoned rituals

For centuries, Maasai men have gone through three rites of passage which have been inscribed since 2018 on the UNESCO list of intangible heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.

Enkipaata is the transition from boyhood to moran status, Eunoto, the passage to "young elder", and finally Olng'esherr marks the start of eldership status.

But such traditions of the Maasai, originally semi-nomadic herders living in southwestern Kenya and northern Tanzania, have had to adapt to the changes and demands of modern life.

The morans no longer spend two years in an isolated village, called "emanyatta", but meet there during school holidays to learn Maasai history and traditions, as well as the rules of life in society.

Teaching good behaviour