Racism and xenophobia are "one of the greatest threats" to social peace, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, marking the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

"We respectfully remember all persons who have been victims of heinous acts and attacks in various parts of the world due to their religion or belief," said a ministry statement on Tuesday.

The UN General Assembly designated August 22 as the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, recognizing the importance of providing the victims and members of their families with appropriate support and assistance in accordance with applicable law.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "Racism, xenophobia, and hate crimes that are committed on this basis but tolerated in some countries on the grounds of freedom of expression, constitute one of the greatest threats to social peace and harmony and universal democratic values.

"While freedom of expression is a cornerstone of democracy, it cannot be used to spread hatred."

Islamophobia, one of the most common forms of racism and xenophobia, has reached such a level that Muslims all over the world are exposed to hate speech, attacks and insults to their sacred values, the ministry added.

The continued desecration of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, and the frequent attacks on mosques reveal the "terrifying prevalence of intolerance" based on religion or belief, it added.