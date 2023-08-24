The ideals of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), a notorious US white supremacist group dating back to the 1800s, remain active in the country, according to an American historian.

“The KKK is still active as an organisation, though it's much diminished in strength and influence. Its long history of public violence, discrimination and intimidation has made it highly visible in the US, and even for organised hate groups, it carries a bad reputation,” Sam Bock from the History Colorado Historical told Anadolu news agency.

“The Klan's white supremacist, anti-Semitic, Christian nationalist ideals are thriving in America today. Their modern forms are represented by groups like the Proud Boys and the many neo-Nazi and militia groups that are thriving online and in the real world all across America," Bock added.

He pointed out that political figures like former US president Donald Trump have "emboldened these hate groups", and many are finding audiences with the incitement to come out of the shadows.

Bock noted that the ideals that the KKK embodies have also influenced other previous US presidents.

He pointed as an example President Woodrow Wilson, who allowed the 1915 screening at the White House of the film Birth of a Nation, which promotes the KKK.

"Other presidents have certainly held racist views over time, though few in recent memory have embraced the rhetoric and logic of white Christian nationalism in such a public manner as Donald Trump."

Trump has often been accused of espousing racist ideas and policies, including trying to appeal to white supremacists, but he has consistently denied this.

Bock said the first of the three separate Klans that emerged at different times was active from 1865-1871 and the second from 1915-1944, pointing out that the second wave of Klans was not only more ruthless towards African Americans but also towards Jews, unionists, communists and all immigrants, including in the western state of Colorado.