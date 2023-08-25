Former president Donald Trump has posted his police mugshot on X, formerly Twitter, after his arrest in Georgia, his first post on the platform since January 2021.

The message signals the return of Trump to what had been his favourite bullhorn.

It was his first post since several days after the insurrection at the US Capitol that saw an enraged mob of his supporters attempt to block Joe Biden's certification as president.

The then-Twitter permanently suspended Trump after the January 6 riot, ruling he had violated the platform's policy on glorifying violence as he pressed his claims that the election was stolen from him.

Elon Musk, who bought the platform last year, reinstated the former president in November 2022, but Trump stayed away, choosing to reach his followers on his own platform, Truth Social, albeit with a much smaller audience.

His Thursday post features the mugshot – Trump scowling at the camera as he posed in Fulton County jail – and has a link to his 2024 presidential campaign.

Above the photo are the words "MUG SHOT -- AUGUST 24, 2023." Below it are the phrases "ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and "NEVER SURRENDER."