Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has refused to resign after a week of heavy criticism for his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain's Women's World Cup triumph.

"I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign," shouted Rubiales at an emergency meeting of the football federation on Friday.

"A consensual 'peck' is enough to get me out of here? I will fight until the end," he added.

Rubiales, 46, was expected to step down as president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after government ministers and figures within sport demanded his resignation and world football's governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him.

He said the pressure he has received this week from politicians and clubs was an attempt "to publicly assassinate me" and said he would defend himself by "taking action" against those people.

Spanish second deputy PM Yolanda Diaz said Rubiales refusing to resign was "unacceptable".

"The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office," said Diaz on social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.