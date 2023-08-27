Türkiye have beaten Belgium 3-1 to reach the 2023 Women's European Volleyball Championship (CEV EuroVolley) quarterfinals.

The Crescent Stars beat Belgium on Sunday with the sets 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, and 32-30 for six wins in six games.

Melissa Teresa Vargas led Türkiye to victory by adding 27 points, while her teammate Ebrar Karakurt contributed 20 at the Palais 12 in Brussels.

The Sultans of the Net will be playing against Poland on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

The quarterfinals will be held in the Italian city of Florence and Brussels, Belgium.

Brussels will also host the semifinals on Friday and the final on Sept. 3.