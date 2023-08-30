Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba has called on citizens to "make noise" to support him after a coup attempt.

Mutinous soldiers claimed to have seized power in Gabon on Wednesday and put the president under house arrest, hours after he was declared the winner in an election to extend his family’s 55-year rule in the oil-rich Central African nation.

Bongo pleaded for support, appearing in a video showing him sat in a chair with a bookshelf behind him. He said he was in his residence and his wife and son were in different places.

“I’m calling you to make noise, to make noise, to make noise really,” he said. The video was shared with The Associated Press by BTP Advisers, a communications firm that helped the president with polling for this election.

But crowds instead took to the streets of the capital and sang the national anthem to celebrate the coup attempt.

“Thank you, army. Finally, we’ve been waiting a long time for this moment,” said Yollande Okomo, standing in front of soldiers from Gabon’s elite republican guard.

Bongo has served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father, who ruled the country for 41 years.