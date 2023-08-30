Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat: a rare "Super Blue Moon" that won't be seen again for more than a decade.

Supermoons occur when the Moon passes through its perigee, or the point that takes it closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit.

This makes it look about 14 percent bigger compared to when it is at its furthest point, and a touch brighter.

Full Moons are defined by the exact moment they are opposite the Sun, which will occur at 9:36 pm Eastern Time on August 30 (0136 GMT on Thursday), according to NASA.

The Virtual Telescope Project, hosted by Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, will host a YouTube livestream beginning at 0336 GMT as it sets below the skyline of Rome.

Not blue 'blue Moon'

Despite the description, it won't actually be blue: the term "Blue Moon" refers to when we see a full moon twice in a month.

This happens because lunar cycles are shorter at 29.5 days than calendar months, which last 30 or 31 days, so it's possible for one to happen at the start of a month and the other right at the end.

The previous "Super Blue Moon" occurred in December 2009, with the next set to come in quick succession: January and March of 2037.

The origins of the English expression "once in a blue Moon," today understood to mean something that is very rare, go back hundreds of years.

In Elizabethan times, "he would argue the Moon was blue" could be said about a person making outlandish or patently absurd claims.

